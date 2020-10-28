UK vaccine chief warns of over-optimism, early imperfection

LONDON (AP) — The head of the U.K effort to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus has warned that the first COVID-19 vaccines are “likely to be imperfect” and called for immediate international cooperation to prevent the “largest global recession in history.’’ U.K. Vaccine Taskforce chair Kate Bingham also warned against over-optimism, saying in an essay published in the medical journal The Lancet on Wednesday there is no guarantee a vaccine for works for everyone or continues working will ever be developed. Bingham’s comments come as government leaders in Britain and other countries are basing their COVID-19 strategies on expectations of a vaccine becoming available as soon as early next year.