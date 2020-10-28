Ups & downs through the weekend, warmer next week

Ups & downs through the weekend, warmer next weekUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - The newest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a chance for warmer than average conditions next week.
TODAY
Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and milder with highs around 50°. Winds turn from the southwest then west at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT
Clouds increase with lows near freezing.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the mid 50s for Halloween.
Make sure turn back your clocks by one hour at night as we enter back into Standard Time.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with a high around 40°.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY
Sunny and mild for Election Day in the mid 50s.