Ups & downs through the weekend, warmer next week

MADISON (WKOW) - The newest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows a chance for warmer than average conditions next week.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and milder with highs around 50°. Winds turn from the southwest then west at 10-15 mph.



TONIGHT

Clouds increase with lows near freezing.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 40s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the mid 50s for Halloween.



Make sure turn back your clocks by one hour at night as we enter back into Standard Time.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with a high around 40°.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.



TUESDAY

Sunny and mild for Election Day in the mid 50s.