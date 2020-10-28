UW to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials next week

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health will resume COVID-19 vaccine trials next week, according to a release Wednesday morning.

UW got approval last Friday to reopen its clinical trial AstraZeneca’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine.

The news came after the FDA and an independent safety review board completed reviews of an illness contracted by one of the trial participants in the United Kingdom.

36 participants got the first of two shots before the study was paused on September 6, and they continued to receive study-related checkups and blood draws throughout the pause period, according to UW officials.

Those participants will now have the option to receive their second dose.

No additional participants were enrolled during the pause.

“We are thrilled to be back. These extensive reviews show that experts have the best interest of the public at heart,” said Dr. William Hartman, principal investigator for the trial and an assistant professor of anesthesiology. “A single patient out of 20,000 worldwide developed an unexplained illness and the trial was halted. They took the time to figure out the safety. The system works.”

Over the next several weeks, UW officials say their study team will begin to reach out to people who had previously expressed interest in participating in the trial. Participants will need to complete a revised informed consent form that includes updated safety information.

"UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health want the public to know that the safety of all clinical trials, including vaccine trials, is paramount."