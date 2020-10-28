Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Mosinee

MOSINEE (WKOW) -- The Trump campaign made another stop in Wisconsin this week, as both campaigns fight for Wisconsin's vote.

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Mosinee Wednesday at the Central Wisconsin Airport. His visit comes a day after President Trump held a rally in West Salem.

The Vice President spoke to voters about health care, jobs, and the economy. He said that the President fought for manufacturers in the state, as well as farmers.

"Every time the USMCA was discussed, the President said, 'You've got to deal with dairy.' And they said, 'Well,' and he said, 'No, you've got to fix this.' And he fought for Wisconsin dairy and he won for Wisconsin dairy with the USMCA," Vice President Pence told voters.

In a statement, the Biden campaign slammed the Vice President's visit.

“As Wisconsin surges past 200,000 coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, the Trump Administration has made perfectly clear that they have given up on their most important job: beating the virus," said Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. "And today, eight months into this crisis, he still has no plan to protect Wisconsin families from this pandemic and get the virus under control.”