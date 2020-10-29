2 die in Vegas-area small plane crash; man on ground escapes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A twin-engine aircraft crashed into a desert lot in suburban Las Vegas, killing two people Thursday and igniting a fire that damaged a construction trailer from which a man escaped while choking on fuel fumes. Bruce Langson said he encountered a ball of flame when he fled the trailer and knew he couldn’t reach the people in the plane. Authorities said the twin-engine Cessna 310R took off from North Las Vegas Airport minutes before crashing near Henderson Executive Airport. The names of the people killed were not immediately released. The plane was headed to an airport near San Diego. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.