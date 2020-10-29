April the Giraffe’s calf, Azizi, dies at Texas Zoo

(WBNG) — According to a Facebook post by made the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park, Azizi, the most recent calf of April the Giraffe, has unexpectedly died.

Animal Adventure Park shared the Facebook post on its page saying,

“We join the East Texas Zoo and Gator Park in mourning the loss of Azizi, who passed unexpectedly at their facility on Tuesday. Azizi was the most recent, and last, calf of April the Giraffe. We know that Azizi’s passing could not have been predicted nor prevented. His loss is absolutely devastating to our team, and he will be loved, missed, and cherished by the global Animal Adventure Park community. This news is heartbreaking, and we extend our condolences and support to the facility that Azizi called home.”