Asia Today: Virus arrives in once-clear Marshall Islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Marshall Islands has reported its first cases of the coronavirus after two people who flew from Hawaii to a U.S. military base tested positive. The small Pacific nation had been among the last places in the world to have no reported cases of the virus. The Office of the Chief Secretary said two people had tested positive this week after flying directly from Honolulu to the base on Kwajalein Atoll. The office said the two cases weren’t connected, both people remained in quarantine, and there was no chance of community transmission. Home to about 78,000 people, the Marshall Islands maintains close military and civilian ties with the U.S. under a compact of free association.