Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft more than 200 million miles away has tucked asteroid samples into a capsule for return to Earth, after losing some of its precious loot. Flight controllers moved up the crucial operation after some of the collected rubble spilled into space. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft gathered pebbles and other pieces of asteroid Bennu last week, briefly touching the surface with its robot arm and sucking up whatever was there. So much was collected that rocks got wedged in the rim of the container and jammed it open, allowing some samples to escape. Whatever is left won’t arrive at Earth until 2023.