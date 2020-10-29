Badgers football has three new positive tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers football program announced Thursday afternoon that two additional staff members and one additional student-athlete have tested positive for COVID-19. They currently have 16 active cases in the program. Fifteen of those positive tests have come since Saturday.

The Badgers canceled their game scheduled for Saturday at Nebraska. The team has stopped all in-person football activities. The earliest the team will return to activities is Nov. 4.

Head coach Paul Chryst is one of the staff members that tested positive. He is required by Big Ten guidelines to remain away from the team until at least Nov. 7.

The Badgers are isolating players that have not recorded positive tests by getting hotel rooms for players that live with other members of the team.