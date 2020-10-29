Bid to recruit ex-cops as poll challengers comes under fire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The union for Minneapolis police officers is trying to recruit ex-cops to work as “poll challengers” to work in “problem” areas at the request of an attorney connected with President Donald Trump’s campaign. The Star Tribune reports the request came in an email from a campaign adviser to the head of the Minneapolis Police Federation. The effort has drawn sharp criticism from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and others who say the move is aimed at intimidating voters. The Trump campaign says the adviser is a volunteer who was not instructed to send the email.