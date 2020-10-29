Chilly end to the week, mild by Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) - Expect a colder trend to end the work week before a warm up returns just in time for the holiday.



SET UP

A storm system passing south of our region has shifted our winds from the north, causing a colder trend.

This system exits and temperatures moderate heading into the weekend.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and colder with temps in the low 40s.



TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the upper 20s.



FRIDAY

Partly to mostly sunny with much lighter winds, but we are still cool in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Halloween looks sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, breezy and cooler with temps in the 30s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny and milder in the upper 40s.



TUESDAY

The last day to vote looks dry, sunny and mild in the mid 50s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer in the low 60s.