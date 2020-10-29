China leaders vow to create self-reliant ‘technology power’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders say they will create a self-reliant “technology power” as a feud with Washington cuts access to U.S. processor chips and other high-tech components, hampering Beijing’s industrial ambitions. Leaders of the ruling Communist Party made the announcement after a meeting to draft a development blueprint for the state-dominated economy over the next five years. President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to limit damage from the Trump administration’s curbs on technology sales to Chinese companies in a fight over security and spying. Those threaten to disrupt plans to create Chinese competitors in telecoms, biotech and other fields.