Community event planned to discuss developing Dane County community justice center

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A virtual meeting will be held Thursday to talk about Dane County's plans to develop a community justice center.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. on Zoom.

Organizers say it's an opportunity for residents to hear from national leaders of the community justice center movement, to ask questions, and to share their ideas and influence the development of a community justice center that could transform criminal justice in Dane County.

"I look forward to kicking off work on this exciting initiative with our community and to creating something that can be a model for the rest of Wisconsin, as well," said County Board Supervisor and WI State Representative Shelia Stubbs.

If you want to attend you are asked to register ahead of time at this link; https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a2Qt4YoKTNaHoVxBSLWUjw

If you want to ask questions during the event you can submit them in advance by emailing engagedane@countyofdane.com