Court: UC can’t waffle in phasing out SATs in admissions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A state appeals court says the University of California can’t let student applicants submit standardized test scores with their admissions as the system works to phase out the exam requirements. The San Francisco Chronicle says the appellate panel in San Francisco made the ruling Thursday. UC is phasing out SAT and ACT scores as admission requirements but had allowed applicants to voluntarily submit their scores for 2021 and 2022. A lawsuit challenging that move argues that the test scores put low-income and minority applicants and those with disabilities at a disadvantage. UC says it disagrees with the appellate ruling and is looking at its options.