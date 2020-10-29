Court won’t back gun ban outside Michigan polling places

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has rejected an appeal from a Democratic state official who wants to ban the open carry of guns outside polling places. The court says voter intimidation already is illegal. The order came two days after a Court of Claims judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place. Judge Christopher Murray said the policy didn’t go through a formal rule-making process required under Michigan law. Attorney General Dana Nessel says she’ll ask the Supreme Court to take the case.