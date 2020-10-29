Cybersecurity expert explains alleged Wisconsin GOP hack

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin said Thursday cyber criminals hacked into their system and stole $2.3 million. The party's chairman, Andrew Hitt, said the alleged thieves were able to access the system using a phishing email.

Once in the system, Hitt said the hackers were able to get into financial documents and redirect payments meant for vendors into their own possession.

"It's pretty clear to us that whoever did this has some familiarity with political parties, with campaigns," Hitt said.

Hitt said the party first noticed something was off last Thursday. By the following morning, he said they released more than $2 million that had been set aside for vendors was instead gone.

"We worked with the (Republican National Committee.) They notified the FBI," Hitt said. "The FBI in DC then contacted the field office and I received a call from the Madison field office."

Brett Banner, an agent from the FBI's field office in Milwaukee, which oversees the satellite office in Madison, said he could neither confirm nor deny an active investigation, citing U.S. Department of Justice policy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it had not been contacted with regard to the incident.

"Wisconsin DOJ has not been asked to assist," said agency spokesperson Rebecca Ballweg. "The Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center, which investigates cyber and other crimes, is available to assist if requested."

Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said Thursday the DOJ would get involved if its help was requested.

"What we saw reported, if accurate, is a serious crime and needs to be investigated thoroughly," Kaul said. "And if there's evidence that supports a prosecution, there should be a prosecution."

Jesse La Grew is the Security Architect at Madison College. La Grew said, given the timing of the attack during campaign season and the strategy of simply altering the recipient's info indicated to him the alleged attack was the work of experienced cyber criminals.

"Definitely feels like it was targeted by bad actors, very focused, and they had knowledge around the political landscape and the timing was also crucial," La Grew said. "They definitely did their research."

La Grew said the thieves would be able to hack into the system using a phishing email, as Hitt said was the case. When someone clicked the bad link, La Grew said it would give the hacker access to a GOP computer, where they could alter financial records.

"It's just changing documents, a lot of things that maybe individuals have done a variety of ways," La Grew said. "Whether it's Microsoft Paint or something else, to modify information."

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin said it has recorded at least 800 attempted phishing attacks, half of which sought financial gain. Party spokesperson Courtney Beyer said none of the attempts had been successful.

Hitt said the hack would challenge the party's ability to make final spends in the final days before the election. He added the Republican National Committee was giving aid during its last push in a battleground state.

"We're gonna have to evaluate whether or not we can do something given what has happened," Hitt said. "But I can tell you so far, we continue to pour resources into this."