Dane County working to help young people facing challenges during Covid-19

(WKOW) -- Dane County is taking steps to make sure kids are doing okay emotionally during the pandemic.

The county is starting a K-12 emotional wellness work group. It will bring together county and school officials to work on strategies to counter emotional and mental health challenges young people are facing.

"We are going to do everything we can to both keep young people and their families safe when it comes to Covid, but also work to support them in getting through the next few months," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Parisi said the idea is to see how they can bolster services already in place and be ready to expand those services if the county gets more federal Covid-19 relief money.