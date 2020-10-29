Evers calls up 400 National Guard members to help at the polls

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has mobilized about 400 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to help local election clerks with the Nov. 3 General Election.

The governor made the announcement in a press release from his office Thursday afternoon.

"The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different," Evers said. "As Wisconsin faces an urgent crisis with more than 200,000 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, the help of the Guard will be needed to ensure that election day goes smoothly and that voters and election officials alike have the assistance they need."

The soldiers being deployed will serve in the counties where they live. The troops will have to complete several hours of several hours of training provided by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The training will begin on Sunday and continue at the individual polling location on Monday. The soldiers will fill the roles of poll workers on election day.

They will be released from duty on Wednesday, Nov. 4.