Families impacted by police brutality rally for others to vote

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Four families connected by pain hope to use what happened to them to encourage people to vote.

The families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Alvin Cole and Breonna Taylor organized a rally in Chicago Thursday.

Their message was lasting change won't come just by marching in the streets; people have to cast their ballots.

"When we vote, it's not just voting on the national level. It's the local level as well. The congressmen, the congresswomen because you know those elected officials hire the attorney generals and other people, and for that reason we need to vote," said Brandon Williams, George Floyd's nephew.

The families said their lives have been altered forever by police brutality.