Report: Pilot in Hawaii plane crash had risk-taking history

HONOLULU (AP) — Witnesses have told federal officials the pilot of a plane that crashed and killed all 11 on board had a history of taking unnecessary risks and pushing the limits of his skills to give passengers an exciting ride. Federal officials released documents that provide details about a June 21, 2019, skydiving plane crash that became one of the deadliest civil aviation accidents in the United States over the past decade. The public docket contains reports from a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the crash. The plane crashed on Oahu’s north shore. There were no survivors. The reports included testimony from people who had varying accounts of the crash pilot’s flight habits.