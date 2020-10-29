IMF blames resurgent coronavirus for UK growth downgrades

LONDON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecasts for the British economy for this year and next following an acceleration in the number of coronavirus infections over the past couple of weeks. In its annual assessment of the British economy published Thursday, the Washington D.C.-based body lowered the forecasts it made just two weeks ago. Instead of shrinking by 9.8% this year, the Fund now expects the British economy to contract by 10.4%. And it expects the rebound next year to be weaker than previously thought at 5.7% against 5.9% before. The IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva said what had been fears about a “second wave” of the coronavirus in Europe earlier this month had now materialized.