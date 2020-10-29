Ivanka Trump to visit Johnson Creek in final days of campaigning

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- Ivanka Trump will be visiting Johnson Creek Friday for a Make America Great Again! event, according to the Trump Campaign.

The President's daughter will talk about what her father has done for Wisconsinites thus far.

"President Trump has renegotiated unfair trade deals, protected our farmers, cut taxes for hardworking families and advanced school choice. My father fights every day for the hard working people of Wisconsin, and will continue to do so for four more years," she said in a statement.

An exact location wasn't announced, but the event in Johnson Creek is set to start at 12:30 p.m.