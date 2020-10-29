Joe Biden to campaign in Milwaukee on Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a campaign event in Milwaukee on Friday to make a final pitch to voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Biden will discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation," according to the campaign. He also plans to encourage Wisconsinites to vote.

The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. according to the campaign. No further details were provided at this time.

This will mark Biden's third visit to Wisconsin this year. His last trip to the state was when he visited Kenosha following the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

In September, Biden also visited Manitowoc for a campaign event.

President Trump has a rally planned for Green Bay, also on Friday.

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll shows Biden leading Trump by 5 points, 48% to 43%.