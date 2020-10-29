Judge grants 9-month delay to Meghan’s lawsuit against paper

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has granted a request by the Duchess of Sussex to postpone the trial of her lawsuit against the publisher of a British newspaper that published portions of a private letter she wrote to her father. At a hearing in London, judge Mark Warby agreed Thursday to delay the trial for around nine months, from a scheduled Jan. 11 start date to the fall of 2021. The decision followed a hearing in private, and Warby said the reason for the delay request should remain confidential. The former Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website. The publisher is contesting the claim.