Local organizations encourage Black community to get out the vote

MADISON (WKOW)-- Robert Crisler already cast his ballot. Now, he stands outside for hours pointing people toward the polls.

"I wish all my Black brothers and sisters would come out and vote today," he said. "We want all to be treated right and equal."

Crisler especially encourages others in the Black community to go vote.

In the 2016 election, Wisconsin election data shows Black voter turnout dropped 19 points. It fell from 74 percent in 2012 to about 55 percent in 2016.

"The huge difference this year-- in the African American community, in the native community, in the disability rights community-- is the need to educate people about absentee voting," said Rabbi Bonnie Margulis.

Margulis is the executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, a group that organizes in communities of faith to advocate for social and economic justice issues.

In partnership with Wisconsin Council of Churches, the group began the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement campaign to encourage voting throughout the state.

The organization has also teamed up with Urban League of Greater Madison, the NAACP and more on other initiatives to encourage low propensity voters.

One measure these groups have taken to combat voter suppression includes offering free rides to the polls, spearheaded by Urban League. The NAACP's infrequent voter campaign aims to increase Black voter turnout by 5 percent.

"I've been impressed with the number of local grassroots organizations who've been engaged in getting information-- correct information-- to voters," said NAACP Dane County President Greg Jones.

Both Jones and Margulis worry about voter suppression tactics, which they say disproportionately affect BIPOC communities.

"This right here is something I can do," said Crisler, still waving his sign. "So I'm helping myself and also helping everybody come in to vote."

It's all hands on deck to get out the vote in the Black community.