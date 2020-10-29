Milton High School moves to virtual learning

MILTON (WKOW) -- Milton High School will switch to fully virtual learning after today.

All other schools within the School District of Milton have not seen a significant increase in reported positive cases of COVID-19 and as such will continue with regular instruction.

Friday, October 30 will be a non-instructional day for all Milton High School students while educators prepare for the transition, according to a news release from the district.

Fully virtual instruction will begin for all Milton High School students Monday, November 2 and will continue through at least November 13.

At that time, the district will evaluate returning to in-person, cohort instruction if active cases have significantly decreased.

The closure affects all athletic practices and competitions. Extracurricular activities are canceled unless they are able to transition to a fully virtual format.

Breakfast and lunch for Milton High School students will be available for pick up at Milton High School on all virtual days, beginning on Friday, October 30. More details on breakfast and lunch pick up will be shared with families directly later today.