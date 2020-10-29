Packers seeking to complete regular-season sweep of Vikings

The Green Bay Packers seek to continue their NFC North mastery under Matt LaFleur and complete a regular-season sweep of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Packers won 43-34 at Minnesota on the season’s opening weekend. Green Bay is 8-0 against NFC North opponents since LaFleur took over as coach last season. The Vikings return from an off week seeking to snap a two-game skid. Green Bay’s Davante Adams caught 14 passes in the season-opening victory at Minnesota to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise single-game record.