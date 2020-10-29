Police: Kentucky officer kills man during altercation

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — Police say an officer with a Kentucky sheriff’s department has fatally shot a man during an altercation. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the altercation occurred shortly after the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a home in Cadiz. The statement says the responding officer shot 44-year-old Bennie “Shawn” Biby. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities did not release the races of those involved or give additional details about the shooting. An autopsy on Biby was scheduled for Thursday.