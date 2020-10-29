River Valley schools closed Friday due to water main break

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) — The River Valley School District has canceled classes and closed its schools for Friday, Oct. 30 due to repairs on a water main.

In a post on its Facebook page Thursday evening, the district informed parents that classes will resume on Monday, Nov 2. The class cancelation also applies to all students attending classes virtually.

A water main break near the schools needs repairs, a district spokesperson told 27 News, requiring the service to be shut off to several buildings from about 7 a.m. to noon on Friday.

The school buildings themselves suffered no damage as a result of the main break.

High school teachers remain available to answer questions via email. High schoolers needing to turn in work can do so to the building between noon and 4 p.m.

A football game against Mineral Point will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday as originally scheduled.