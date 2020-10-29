Rock County COVID-19 test site again runs out of test kits early

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- For the second week in a row, the community COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College between Janesville and Beloit is closing early after using up all of its available testing kits.

The site was scheduled to be open until 7 p.m.

The announcement came in a press release from Blackhawk Technical College on Thursday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Guard unit assigned to the testing site was given 900 tests to last all day Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but ran out by early afternoon Thursday.

Community testing will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.

For more information about community testing at BTC visit www.blackhawk.edu/coronavirus.