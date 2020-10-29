 Skip to Content

Schlimgen returns as Head Coach, Sauk Prairie defeats Slinger 3-1

New
9:19 pm SportTop sports storiesWIAA

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW)- The Sauk Prairie Eagles defeated the Slinger Owls 3-1 on Thursday evening to advance to the Division 1 sectional finals.

Head Coach Amy Schlimgen returned to the sideline following a 14-day quarantine.

"It was amazing," Head Coach Amy Schlimgen said. "I got back yesterday to practice, and I'm one of those people who is so much happier when I'm in a gym, so it was like heaven coming back to the gym yesterday. Ryan Ruhland, my JV 2 coach, did an absolutely amazing job. They set me up on a phone so I was at every second of every practice."

Sauk Prairie will next play on Saturday Oct. 31 at home.

Author Profile Photo

Karley Marotta

Weekend Sports Anchor

Related Articles

Skip to content