Schlimgen returns as Head Coach, Sauk Prairie defeats Slinger 3-1

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW)- The Sauk Prairie Eagles defeated the Slinger Owls 3-1 on Thursday evening to advance to the Division 1 sectional finals.

Head Coach Amy Schlimgen returned to the sideline following a 14-day quarantine.

"It was amazing," Head Coach Amy Schlimgen said. "I got back yesterday to practice, and I'm one of those people who is so much happier when I'm in a gym, so it was like heaven coming back to the gym yesterday. Ryan Ruhland, my JV 2 coach, did an absolutely amazing job. They set me up on a phone so I was at every second of every practice."

Sauk Prairie will next play on Saturday Oct. 31 at home.