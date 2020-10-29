State appeals public gathering order to Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit challenging an order limiting public gatherings and capacity at certain businesses.

In the appeal, filed with the court Thursday, the state argues that the urgency of the pandemic deserves the attention of the state's highest judicial body.

After a district court judge ruled in favor of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services earlier this month, the ruling was appealed to a state appeals court. The panel of judges on the appeals court blocked the order.

The final step in the state court system appeals process is the Wisconsin Supreme Court which ruled against the governor this spring when he tried to extend an emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At issue is the Department of Health Service's Emergency Order #3 which limits public gatherings and caps capacity at bars and restaurants to 25 percent.