State Supreme Court does not approve ballot fix in Outagamie and Calumet Counties

OUTAGAMIE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court won't allow two counties to do an easy fix to a ballot misprint.

As many as 13,500 ballots in Outagamie and Calumet Counties have a problem on the edge of the page that can cause counting machines to reject the ballot.

Election officials hoped they could just fill in the blemish, but the court said no.

Now, officials say local clerks will have to transfer the votes to readable ballots, by hand.