Taiwan air force jet crashes into ocean, killing pilot

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s defense ministry says one of its F-5E fighter jets has crashed during a training mission, killing the pilot. The cause of the crash remains unknown, but it underscores potential problems with the island’s aging air force fleet as it faces increased threats from China. The ministry says the plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the eastern county of Taitung less than two minutes after taking off. The pilot ejected into the ocean but was declared dead about one hour later after being transported to a hospital on shore. China threatens to use its much larger military to bring Taiwan under its control and the increased pace of recent Chinese missions into Taiwanese airspace is seen as taking a mechanical toll on Taiwan’s air force.