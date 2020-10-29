The Latest: Zeta weakens into a tropical storm over Alabama

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zeta has weakened into a tropical storm over central Alabama. The National Hurricane Center says strong winds are continuing over across portions of the state and the Florida panhandle early Thursday. The storm was about 25 miles south southeast of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Zeta is moving quickly toward the northeast near 31 mph. Additional weakening is expected Thursday. At least one person was killed as Zeta slammed into the storm-weary Gulf Coast on Wednesday, thrashing the New Orleans metro area with rain and generating winds that ripped apart buildings and knocked out power before making its way through Mississippi and Alabama.