NEW YORK (AP) — LVMH and Tiffany have worked through their differences, with the famous jewelry company agreeing to be purchased by the luxury goods company for slightly less than what they initially agreed on. The companies said Thursday that LVMH will now pay $131.50 per share for Tiffany’s stock, down from $135 per share. This now puts the value of the deal at approximately $15.8 billion, instead of $16.2 billion.