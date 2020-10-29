UN: After 20 years, no equality for women in peace talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency promoting gender equality told the 20th anniversary commemoration of a resolution demanding equal participation for women in peace negotiations that its implementation has failed. UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka declared Thursday that women still remain “systematically excluded” from talks to end conflicts where men make decisions affecting their lives. Despite some good initiatives, she told the Security Council that in peace negotiations from 1992 to 2019 only 13 percent of negotiators, 6 percent of mediators, and 6 percent of signatories to peace agreements were women.