US to use Iranian fuel sale proceeds to aid terror victims

The Trump administration says it plans to use proceeds from the sale of fuel confiscated from Iranian tankers to benefit victims of terrorism. The U.S. government in August seized 1.1 million barrels of fuel from four Iranian tankers bound for Venezuela. The fuel has since been sold, and officials say the proceeds will go to a special fund for victims of state-sponsored terrorism. A separate forfeiture complaint from the Justice Department centers on Iranian missiles that were seized from flagless vessels last November and last February. Officials say the cargo was intended for militant groups in Yemen.