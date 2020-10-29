UW-Madison resuming COVID-19 vaccine trial next week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison will resume enrolling patients for a coronavirus vaccine trial next week. Thirty-six people had received the first of two shots before the study at the School of Medicine and Public Health was paused in September. The study is for a coronavirus vaccine produced by Oxford University and the British pharmaceutical manufacturer AstraZeneca, which announced last Friday that testing would resume after it got clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. Testing of AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate was paused after a study volunteer developed a serious health issue. Such temporary halts of drug and vaccine testing are relatively common. It allows researchers time to investigate whether an illness is a side effect or a coincidence.