Wisconsin Democrats rally for Biden in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Top Wisconsin Democrats spent Thursday pushing for Wisconsinites to choose Biden for president on election day.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, Attorney General Josh Kaul and others made a "Soul of the Nation" bus tour stop in Madison.

Speakers talked about what they say is at stake in the 2020 presidential race.

"We have a president in the white house who is incapable of meeting the moment," said Sen. Baldwin (D-WI). "Instead of preparing for a virus that he knew would lead to a pandemic President Trump lied to the American people."

They said, solidify your plan to vote, if you haven't already.

On Friday, the bus will stop in Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh.