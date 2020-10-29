Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to offer ballot clarity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to go along with a request from two counties to allow them to fill in a ballot misprint so that as many as 13,500 ballots can be processed more quickly without having to duplicate them on Election Day.

The defect is a tiny printing error on what’s called a “timing mark” so that tabulating machines can read the ballots.

The four conservatives on the court on Thursday rejected the request from Outagamie and Calumet counties for an order telling them how to deal with the ballot misprint.

The court’s three liberals dissented, saying the decision “leaves local election officials in the lurch.”

The counties and the Wisconsin Elections Commission agreed that the best solution would be to have a poll worker use a pen or marker to fill in the black box so that the ballots could be read by the machines.

The counties asked the state Supreme Court to allow them to do that, rather than follow a state law that requires defective ballots to be remade by clerks. Elections officials expressed concern that mistakes could be made when duplicating voters’ marked choices from one ballot to another.

President Donald Trump carried both Outagamie and Calumet counties in 2016. He won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.