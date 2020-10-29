Woman goes to prison over powder sent to Sen. Susan Collins

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A woman convicted of mailing a letter containing powder to the Maine home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. A federal judge imposed the sentence Thursday on 38-year-old Suzanne Muscara, of Burlington, Maine. The episode happened in October 2018. It came two days after Collins’ husband opened a letter claiming to contain ricin. No charges were announced after after the ricin letter. But postal screeners began inspecting Collins’ mail and intercepted Muscara’s letter before it reached the home. The FBI tested the powder and found that it did not contain any toxins.