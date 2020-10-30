Teen shot in north Madison, police search for suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is looking for a suspected shooter after an 18-year-old man was shot late Thursday night.

MPD said it happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Kennedy Road.

The 18-year-old victim was with some friends when they met up with the male suspect who got into the victim's vehicle, police said.

They started to drive around the area and an argument began. One person was shot. The suspect got out of the car and ran away.

Police were called to the scene and a K9 was used, but the suspect was not located.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

MPD said this does not appear to be a random shooting. Madison's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident.