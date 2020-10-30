Alabama court refuses to reinstate man’s suit over abortion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court is refusing to reinstate a lawsuit filed by a man whose ex-girlfriend ended her pregnancy. The all-Republican court ruled Friday that Ryan Magers’ appeal didn’t comply with a judicial rule so it had no reason to overturn the lower court. But one member of the court used the case to argue the U.S. Supreme Court should overturn past rulings allowing abortion nationally. Magers filed suit last year against the clinic in Huntsville where he said his former girlfriend obtained an abortion pill after she got pregnant in 2017. The man filed the wrongful death claim on behalf of himself and the embryo.