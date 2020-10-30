Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings owner buying Dunkin’ Brands

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches. Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin’ Brands’ debt that Inspire will be taking on. The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin’ Brands’ shares, which closed Friday at $99.71. Dunkin’ Brands’ stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks. Dunkin’, based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin’ stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.