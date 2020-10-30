Asian shares fall back after Wall Street rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have sunk as investors look ahead to next week’s U.S. presidential election and weigh the chances of stimulus from Washington and Europe. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Shanghai swung between gains and losses after the ruling Communist Party said it will try to speed up China’s development as a self-reliant “technology power.” Investors have been dismayed by a lack of progress in talks between the White House and Congress on new U.S. stimulus. Hopes for action ahead of Tuesday’s election and potential wrangling over the outcome are fading.