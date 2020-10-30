Biden speaks to supporters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The former vice president spoke to supporters in Milwaukee Friday night.

Joe Biden criticized President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and said the president wants to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.

"Look, Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege. I think it's a right people should have. If we all get out and vote, we'll not only restore Obamacare but we'll strengthen and build on it, so you can keep your private insurance," said Biden.

Biden also touted his plans to protect social security, Medicare and Medicaid and to counter climate change.

This was Biden's third time in Wisconsin during the campaign.