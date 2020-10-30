Corn silo crash damaging, but Walworth County business carries on

DARIEN (WKOW) - A popular butcher shop is still putting various cuts of beef, bison and venison in its retail display case in Walworth County, despite the processing and farm portion of the property badly damaged.



A seventy-foot-high corn silo on the land of Sorgs Quality Meats and Sausages in Darien collapsed Sunday.

"Scary, scary to see," says staff member John Sorg, who along with others avoided being hurt.



"My grandson is out there and says, 'Grandpa, the silo is falling,' " owner Andy Sorg says. "Just like a plane crash here," Sorg says referring to the thunderous sound in the adjacent, meat processing building.

Sorg estimates the silo's collapse caused damage to buildings, equipment and product of about $1 million. "I won't be able to make sausage or do any bacon or anything like that," Sorg says. "That was our big seller there."



Sorg says he's seen brisk business during the months of the pandemic, as people prepared more food at home and avoided larger stores. And despite the damage and clutter just behind the retail portion of the butcher shop, the collapsed silo appears to be drawing in customers. "I came here specifically because of that to be honest with you," a Whitewater man says. "I wanted to support the business...knowing what took place."

Sorg says no cause of the structure's collapse has been determined. Environmental and property concerns have delayed clean up and removal of debris. The silo stood on the land on Highway 14 for much of the business's more than five decades.

The road to financial recovery on this farm property may be long, but there's no quit in this family business.

"I mean, there's light at the end of the tunnel," John Sorg says.



"We're going to keep going, we're not going to stop," Andy Sorg, 82, says. "I got to keep my kids, my grandkids going there."







