COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to mount in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of positive cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 continues to climb in Wisconsin Friday, with the governor and other state officials imploring residents to wear a mask and do what it takes to stop the spread. State health officials said 24 more people have died from coronavirus complications since Thursday, bringing the death toll in Wisconsin to 1,972. Another 5,096 people have tested positive in the last day. Despite the climbing numbers, Gov. Tony Evers said local clerks and poll workers are prepared to handle in-person voters safely Tuesday and have adequate supplies.