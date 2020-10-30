Doctors: setting the clock back may not provide an expected sleep boost

MADISON (WKOW) -- With so much happening in the coming days, one thing may be easy to forget: setting your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

But that extra hour of sleep may do more harm than good, says Dr. Rachna Tiwari, assistant clinical professor of pulmonary and critical care, UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and UW Health sleep specialist.

“While the extra hour of sleep sounds nice and adjusting sleep by one hour may not seem that drastic but there is little evidence of that extra sleep that night,” she said.

An article published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews, concluded that even a small one-hour shift in the sleep cycle can affect sleep for up to a week.

“It could feel to some like a sense of jet lag and some can have fatigue,” Tiwari said.

With the change of sleep time, many people may wake up earlier and may have troubling falling asleep. People who tend to be short sleepers and early risers have the most trouble adjusting to the new schedule, she said.

“Because the time you go to bed is now an hour earlier than what you are used to, it can take a few days or weeks to get back into your normal rhythm,” Tiwari said.

To help make the transition, it is important to maintain your pre-bedtime routines at the same times as normal. Here are few other tips Tiwari recommends: